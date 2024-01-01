The BIG 5 Personality traits are the most accepted and commonly used model of personality analysis in academic psychology.

This was done with subjects from all over the world, and the result is that while there is an unlimited number of personality variables, five of them stand out that explain a large part of a personality. The BIG 5 are also known as the OCEAN model. These are the following traits:

openness

conscientiousness

extraversion

agreeableness

neuroticism

The BIG 5 Personality Analysis is not associated with a specific test, but a variety of measurement methods have been developed to measure the relevant attributes. The BIG 5 personality analysis is also known as the OCEAN model.